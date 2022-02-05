Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-02-19-29-36
(one, two, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
JUST IN: Emergency shelter in Springfield open through weekend
2
Service dog inside car stolen in Middletown. Can you help?
3
‘The Voice’ winners to perform in Springfield at Clark State PAC
4
Crews free driver trapped after crashing into tree in Springfield
5
Clark County commissioner won’t seek re-election