dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-21-22-34-36

(six, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $202,000

In Other News
1
Person suspected of threats that prompted P&G office closures is in...
2
Remains of soldier killed in Korean War 72 years ago to be buried in...
3
‘This is beyond a blessing:’ Springfield woman to become new homeowner...
4
Police canine demonstration on Wednesday open to public
5
Pro Kleen expansion to add jobs in Fairfield
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top