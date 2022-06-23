Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
20-24-31-32-36
(twenty, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
American Red Cross seeks blood donations around 4th of July
2
Work started on LA Rams, Miami grad coach McVay’s statue for famed...
3
Motorcyclist dies in Champaign County crash
4
At least 1 injured in fire that destroys house in Franklin
5
Fairfield amends tax incentive deal for one of its Fortune 500...