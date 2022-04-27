dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

09-22-31-34-35

(nine, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

In Other News
1
Middletown’s economic director resigns after being on administrative...
2
$500M is cost to maintain Bengals stadium over next 20 years, firm says
3
Towne Mall remediation gets $1 million grant from Ohio governor
4
New Miami speed camera case ends - again
5
Ex-employee accused of stealing $2 million from Clark County Auditor’s...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top