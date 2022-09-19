Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
08-17-21-23-24
(eight, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
Off-duty Hamilton police officer arrested on OVI, vandalism charges
2
4 children hospitalized after West Chester apartment fire
3
Clark County Clerk of Courts to add imaging to online records system
4
Hamilton considers rezoning streets to allow for parking lot
5
CultureFest, MustardFEST draw crowds to downtown Springfield