Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-07-09-36-37
(five, seven, nine, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
In Other News
1
Amazon selects Clark State for career choice program to offer employees...
2
Middletown detectives awarded for work in solving murder of 6-year-old...
3
Kayla Harrison, two-time champion, re-signs ‘historic new contract’...
4
‘Voice’ champs Girl Named Tom in Springfield this weekend
5
Save on gas with these apps and reward programs