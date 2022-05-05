Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-06-25-33-37
(five, six, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
Storm in Hamilton on Tuesday was not a tornado, NWS says
2
Middletown promotes finance director, fills other leadership positions
3
Springfield police: Sunday’s mass shooting ‘not random’
4
Springfield police investigating fatal mass shooting
5
Tickets for Garth Brooks’ second-announced show in Cincinnati on sale...