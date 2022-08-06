Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
08-14-17-25-28
(eight, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $236,000
In Other News
1
Middletown police seek help identifying Big Lots robbery suspect
2
Semi leaks 100 gallons of fuel on Southbound I-75 in Warren County...
3
Butler County on pace for record number of suicides this year
4
Fiona is a big sister: Cincinnati Zoo’s Bibi gives birth to hippo calf
5
Baby hippo watch: Cincinnati Zoo says Bibi could give birth anytime