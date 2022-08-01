Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-16-21-23-31
(five, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
In Other News
1
Community turns out for slain Clark County deputy’s visitation
2
Deputy Matthew Yates: What to know about today’s visitation, Monday’s...
3
‘It’s showing love’: Clark County continues outpouring of support for...
4
Turkey at Clark County Fair brings in $5K; young girl to donate...
5
Foster parent convicted of murder in death of 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel...