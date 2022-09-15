Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-09-16-18-25
(four, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $227,000
In Other News
1
Madison Twp. trustee faces criminal corruption charges
2
1 taken to hospital after SUV crashes into pole in New Carlisle
3
Pike County massacre trial: Watch Day 3 testimony live
4
Next phase of Springfield senior affordable housing community underway
5
Pike County massacre trial: Watch Day 2 in the courtroom live