Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-09-16-18-25

(four, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $227,000

