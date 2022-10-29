dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-12-14-38-39

(three, twelve, fourteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

