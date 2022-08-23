Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-06-13-32-37
(four, six, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
