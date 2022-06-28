Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-16-21-29-33
(seven, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Miami University tuition hike attributed to inflation and new mental...
2
UC will rename all spaces named for slave-owning co-founder McMicken
3
Ohio auditor says now-defunct online charter school owes $117 million
4
Southwest Ohio church group ‘OK’ after Amtrak derails in Missouri, 3...
5
Air Quality Alert today in Butler, Warren counties