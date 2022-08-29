Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10-11-15-30-35
(ten, eleven, fifteen, thirty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
In Other News
1
90-year-old man, 89-year-old woman marry, hope for ‘five good years...
2
Members of local rowing club to represent USA in international race
3
Ratterman has dedicated his life to the Oxford community
4
Springfield police investigate reports of KKK fliers distributed in...
5
First sports event at Spooky Nook garners win for Badin Rams soccer