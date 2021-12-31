Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
11-14-23-34-35
(eleven, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
In Other News
1
How the UC Bearcats football team got to this historic game in the...
2
Esther’s Law allows family monitoring of nursing home patients...
3
Wittenberg to start spring semester with remote learning due to rise in
4
Cincinnati mayor declares state of emergency due to low firefighter...
5
GameWorks at Newport on the Levee has permanently closed