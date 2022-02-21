Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-17-19-25-36
(six, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
