dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

07-12-15-20-38

(seven, twelve, fifteen, twenty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

In Other News
1
McCrabb: Woman who visits Middletown HS every day: ‘I do know prayer...
2
ChalkFest, Project Scare-a-Crow draw interest downtown
3
Lakota West Firebirds featured on ‘Today Show’
4
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Cincinnati Zoo’s Fiona featured on ‘Save...
5
The latest in the Pike County murder trial of George Wagner IV
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top