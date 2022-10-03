Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-12-15-20-38
(seven, twelve, fifteen, twenty, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
In Other News
1
McCrabb: Woman who visits Middletown HS every day: ‘I do know prayer...
2
ChalkFest, Project Scare-a-Crow draw interest downtown
3
Lakota West Firebirds featured on ‘Today Show’
4
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Cincinnati Zoo’s Fiona featured on ‘Save...
5
The latest in the Pike County murder trial of George Wagner IV