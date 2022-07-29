Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-13-14-24-34
(one, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Grieving mother: Deputy Yates’ death like losing another son
2
West Carrollton man identified as worker killed at Middletown steel...
3
Lebanon Schools superintendent: Process of deciding if teachers should...
4
2 Monkeypox cases reported in Cincinnati
5
U.S. Postal Service looking to fill hundreds of positions in SW Ohio