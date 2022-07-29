dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-13-14-24-34

(one, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

