Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
15-20-21-26-38
(fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
