Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-02-04-06-33

(one, two, four, six, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

