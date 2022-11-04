Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-10-25-26-34
(six, ten, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $263,000
In Other News
1
Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester
2
Zoo adds giant Fiona the Hippo nutcracker display for Festival of...
3
Exclusive: Costco official talks about new, larger store in Liberty...
4
Springfield marks start of national tour for ‘The Illusionists - Magic...
5
State sues Dollar General for alleged price differentiations