Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
23-28-31-36-38
(twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
