Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-13-14-19-20
(six, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $433,000
