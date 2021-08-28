dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

08-12-22-24-38

(eight, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

In Other News
1
West Side Little League is Hamilton’s version of ‘Rocky’
2
Death of gunshot victim run over by Springfield cruiser ruled an...
3
West Side’s dynasty, started more than 30 years ago, continues in 5th...
4
Construction worker taken to hospital after falling 9 feet in...
5
Person of interest in Park Layne death being held on $250,000 bond
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top