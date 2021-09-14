Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12-14-28-37-38
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
In Other News
1
Butler County Sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 complications
2
Hunger Paynes takes top honor at Springfield Rotary food truck...
3
Thousands flock to Springfield Rotary Food Truck Competition
4
Bench remembering Middletown boy killed by his mother dedicated at...
5
Butler County sheriff investigating county auditor over public funds...