Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-13-16-20-30

(two, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

