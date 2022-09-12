Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
13-19-20-31-39
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
Fallen Clark County hero to be honored at hockey event
2
Coyote found hiding in Butler County family’s bathroom
3
Stafford: Winkie Mitchell, a pillar of Springfield, was a gift to all...
4
Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana
5
‘She was loved everywhere:’ Owner of The Last Queen in Enon reacts to...