Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-11-15-36-38
(five, eleven, fifteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
