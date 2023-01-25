X
Dark Mode Toggle

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-18-21-33-36

(five, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

In Other News
1
Middletown leaders list many ways to spend nearly $19M in ARPA funds
2
Middletown bank robbed, police investigating
3
Kroger facing four class-action lawsuits over payroll mistakes
4
Bengals fans who are traveling for playoffs games: We want to talk to...
5
Here’s what it will cost to see the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top