Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-09-33-36-39
(two, nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $332,000
