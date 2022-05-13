Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-18-33-37-38
(five, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
