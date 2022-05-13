dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-18-33-37-38

(five, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

