Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
08-10-27-28-37
(eight, ten, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $214,000
