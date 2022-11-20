Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
14-16-21-36-39
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $342,000
