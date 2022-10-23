Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-10-17-19-27
(seven, ten, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
Ex-wife of Pike County murder trial defendant’s brother testifies about...
2
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
3
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
4
Cincinnati Metro, Molson Coors team up to offer free rides to Bengals...
5
Pike Co. massacre trial: Watch Day 28 in court live