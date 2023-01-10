Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-09-27-31-37
(one, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
