Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-07-12-14-34
(one, seven, twelve, fourteen, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
