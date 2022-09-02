dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-07-12-14-34

(one, seven, twelve, fourteen, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

In Other News
1
Springfield native, Wayne graduate places 3rd on ‘Love Island USA’
2
Hamilton graduate part of NASA’s Artemis I project: What he does
3
Need a job? Clark County to pay up to $3K in sign-on bonuses for new...
4
Former Champion employees see the former paper mill’s new purpose
5
Labor Day sales expected to be better than ever this year
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top