Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-14-29-35-36

(three, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

In Other News
1
Miami Valley Gaming making changes, upgrades after learning lessons...
2
Clark, Champaign, Logan blood drives slated for January: How to help
3
Middletown’s Central Avenue project awarded to Troy company
4
Butler County house prices rising fast, but on lower side of nation’s...
5
2-year-old girl gets letter from Queen of England’s Lady-in-Waiting...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top