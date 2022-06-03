Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-35-36-38-39
(six, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $382,000
In Other News
1
Xavier University launches new scholarship for alumni
2
Introducer of school gun training bill believes it will ‘protect...
3
Dayton history: The night the Rolling Stones bombed at Hara Arena
4
Longest cross-country flight of an electric aircraft in recent years...
5
Disney television pilot being filmed in Springfield