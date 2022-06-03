dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-35-36-38-39

(six, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $382,000

