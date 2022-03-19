Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
14-24-27-38-39
(fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $153,000
In Other News
1
Police arrive, stop robbery at Springfield gas station as pair beat...
2
Mason police ask for help finding two teenagers
3
Documents appear to debunk $200K Butler County auditor consulting fee...
4
New Carlisle man accused of beating son who lost consciousness, quit...
5
2 men killed in Clark County crash identified; awaiting family...