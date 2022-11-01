Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
15-22-27-31-35
(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
