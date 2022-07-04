Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-03-05-09-25
(one, three, five, nine, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
In Other News
1
Butler County rent spikes spurred by inflation, housing shortages
2
Madison Twp. ‘Little White Church’ celebrating its bicentennial
3
Dime-sized medical device makes patient ‘more independent, more...
4
Women’s rights rally planned for Sunday near courthouse in Hamilton
5
Policy, public awareness keys to reducing secondhand smoke exposure...