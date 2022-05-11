dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-06-13-15-34

(five, six, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

In Other News
1
Woman killed, man seriously injured after being thrown from Warren...
2
Man delivering TV struck by pickup in New Carlisle
3
Hamilton police identify all victims in FOP Lodge stabbing linked to...
4
Harbor Freight Tools to bring 25-30 jobs to Middletown
5
Liberty Center announces new tenants: F45 Training, In The Game, Toast...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top