Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-03-06-23-38
(two, three, six, twenty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
