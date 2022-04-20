dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-06-08-14-25

(five, six, eight, fourteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

