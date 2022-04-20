Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-06-08-14-25
(five, six, eight, fourteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Preble County Pork Festival canceled, leaders cite rising costs and...
2
Girl seriously injured in Butler County crash flown to hospital
3
Drivers in deadly crash of two semis on I-75 identified
4
Mask mandate lifted at CVG airport and on buses in Cincinnati area
5
One arrested after threat at Greyhound station in Cincinnati