Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-13-18-23-31

(four, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

