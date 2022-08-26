Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
17-19-27-34-37
(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
First sporting event at new Southwest Ohio mega-complex Spooky Nook...
2
What is a ‘zombie deer’? Sightings increase in Southern Ohio, Indiana
3
Senior complex in Clark County enters second construction phase
4
Fairfield students charged because of threat made on Snapchat, police...
5
Kings Island seeking workers for Halloween Haunt