Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-14-26-28-35
(seven, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
