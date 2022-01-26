Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-05-21-28-32

(one, five, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

In Other News
1
Giant Bengals watch party proposed at Paul Brown Stadium
2
Springfield police looking for Kenton Street hit-skip suspect
3
Propane tanker overturns into creek in Springfield Twp.
4
More National Guard members to be deployed to Springfield to help with...
5
Ohio National Guard assists Springfield Regional Medical Center
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top