Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-05-21-28-32
(one, five, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
