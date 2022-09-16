Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-09-16-18-25
(one, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $258,000
In Other News
1
Wiener dog races part of events at Springfield MustardFEST
2
Ex-auditor’s office employee handed 7-year prison sentence following...
3
Madison Twp. trustee faces criminal corruption charges
4
1 taken to hospital after SUV crashes into pole in New Carlisle
5
Pike County massacre trial: Watch Day 3 testimony live