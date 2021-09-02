Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-13-15-27-36
(seven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Death of 14-year-old Dayton girl at Land of Illusion a drowning...
2
Union poll finds nearly a third of UC nurses surveyed would quit over...
3
Funeral services set for Hamilton attorney who died after motorcycle...
4
Bench placed to remember Middletown boy killed by his mother
5
Some Greater Cincinnati music venues cracking down with COVID-19 rules